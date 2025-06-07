Open Extended Reactions

NASCAR star Kyle Larson escaped uninjured from a violent crash Friday night in a sprint car race in Wisconsin.

The former Cup Series champion was running second in a World of Outlaws race at the Plymouth Dirt Track when his winged vehicle flipped end-over-end before slamming into the catch fence.

Larson, 32, who was able to climb out of the car unscathed, said that the right rear axle "or something" broke.

"It just kind of launched me, and I was along for the ride," he said, per Motorsport.com. "Bummer, but I felt really good pacing Rico [Abreu] there and just finally catching traffic and get racing there. Glad I'm OK, big hit but all-in-all, feel fine."

In addition to racing stock cars and sprint cars, Larson has also competed in the Indianapolis 500 in each of the past two years.

Larson is scheduled to be behind the wheel of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in Sunday's Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

The 2021 Cup Series champion has three wins and 10 top-10 finishes this season and ranks second in the Cup standings, 48 points behind leader William Byron.