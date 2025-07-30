Open Extended Reactions

Kaulig Racing released NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams from his contract after less than two years together.

Williams, 31, had been behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet since the start of the 2024 season, posting six top-10 finishes in 54 starts.

Only two of those top-10 finishes have come in his 21 starts this season. Williams was seventh at Rockingham on April 19 and sixth at Charlotte on May 24. He finished 22nd last weekend at Indianapolis.

"As most of you have seen, Kaulig Racing has made the decision to release me for the remainder of the season," Williams posted Wednesday on X. "This has been a difficult day for my family, friends, longtime partners and fans, whom I can't thank enough for standing by my side through all of this. We will be back soon and looking forward to a much brighter chapter in my racing career. I wish nothing but the best for my guys on the 11 team."

Williams has run 231 Xfinity races with no wins over the past 10 years. He previously drove for DGM Racing, B.J. McLeod Motorsports, King Autosport and Jimmy Means Racing.

Kaulig Racing said it will use multiple drivers in the No. 11 for the remaining 12 races on the Xfinity schedule, which continues Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

The first of those is Carson Hocevar, who will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet in the HyVee Perks 250.

Hocevar, 22, drives in the NASCAR Cup Series for Spire Motorsports. This will be just his seventh career Xfinity start.

"I love to race, anywhere, anytime, so when I was asked to drive the Kaulig Xfinity car at Iowa, I jumped at the opportunity," Hocevar said. "I'm grateful to the team at Kaulig Racing for believing in me and to Jeff Dickerson and my Spire team for letting me have some fun with the 11 team this weekend. I promise to make the most of it."

Field Level Media contributed to this report.