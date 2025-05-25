Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Scott McLaughlin crashed during the warmup laps for the Indianapolis 500 and immediately burst into tears.

The Team Penske driver slammed into the wall as he was swerving to warm his tires before Sunday's green flag.

The New Zealander, who was slated to start 10th, buried his head in his hands while crouched on the infield grass. McLaughlin was Penske's highest-starting driver after two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power were penalized and dropped to the back of the field for failing inspection.

An emotional Scott McLaughlin buries his face in his hands after slamming into the wall while warming his tires during the warmup laps for the Indianapolis 500. "I had so much hope," he said. "It's the worst moment of my life." Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was reminiscent of the 1992 Indianapolis 500, when pole sitter Roberto Guerrero spun out and crashed while also trying to warm up his tires during the parade laps.

"I really have no idea what happened," McLaughlin said. "Just really upset for my team. ... I'm really sorry to my sponsors, my fans, my family. I don't know what happened. I can't believe we're out of the race. I had so much hope today. It's the worst moment of my life.

"I know it's probably dramatic, but it's just like -- I put so much into the race. Everyone does. And I didn't even get to see the green flag."

As McLaughlin was being tended to, smoke and flames began shooting out from under Scott Dixon's car. It was not clear what the issue was for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who is the 2008 race winner.

When the race went green, Marco Andretti made contact with Jack Harvey, which caused him to spin, before Marcus Armstrong hit Andretti on the first lap. His father and grandfather, Michael Andretti and Mario Andretti, shook their heads in disbelief.

It made for back-to-back DNF's for Andretti in the race.