Five-star big man Yves Missi announced Wednesday that he plans to reclassify into the 2023 class and enroll at Baylor this fall.

Missi originally committed to the Bears in early January as a member of the 2024 class.

A 6-foot-10 center who was born in Belgium and grew up in Cameroon, Missi is ranked No. 13 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He slots in as the No. 3 center in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of California, where he attends Prolific Prep.

Missi was dominant for the PSA Cardinals U16 team last spring and summer, averaging 12.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks, then followed that by putting up 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 16 Prolific Prep games this past season.

When he initially committed to Baylor earlier this year, he chose the Bears over Texas and Stanford. He took a visit to the Bears' campus in October.

"It's the right place for me," Missi told ESPN at the time. "I believe it's the best place to help me reach my goals of playing in the NBA. I have an amazing relationship with head coach Scott Drew and the staff. Coach Drew was calling me over the summer when I was back in Cameroon. He stayed in constant contact. My parents spoke with him and my brother Steve too. He is a very good person."

Missi joins a Baylor recruiting class that already featured five-star prospect Ja'Kobe Walter, the No. 1 shooting guard in the class, and ESPN 100 point guard Miro Little. Drew and the Bears also landed VCU transfer Jayden Nunn this offseason.

Baylor was ranked No. 15 in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early Top 25.