Wallaroos roll USA in Pacific Four series

The Wallaroos have banked their first-ever Pacific Four Series victory with a thumping 58-17 win over the United States, including a hat trick of tries from winger Maya Stewart.

Playing in Ottawa, Australia coach Jay Tregonning was looking for a response after a 50-0 drubbing by New Zealand to open the four-team tournament and his players responded in style.

Led by the player of the match, prop Eva Karpani, who also scored a double among the nine-try haul, the Wallaroos looked a different side in front of more than 8000 fans at TD Place Stadium.

Maya Stewart's hat trick saw the Wallaroos bounce back in emphatic fashion with victory over the USA at the Pacific Four series. Andrea Cardin - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

The Australian forwards laid the platform for the willing attack, with veteran back-rower Grace Hamilton using their rolling maul to post their opening try.

They used the same tactic again seven minutes later with Karpani coming up trumps, with her two tries secured by half-time when the Wallaroos led 27-5.

With the game opening up in the second half, it was the backs' time to shine through Stewart, Ivana Wong and Georgina Friedrichs, whose try brought up the half century.

It's the first time since 2010 the Wallaroos have hit 50 points.

Tries for Team USA were scored by lock Evelyn Ashenbrucker and a brace from winger Jennine Detiveaux in an otherwise disappointing performance after downing Australia 16-14 last year.

Australian captain Michaela Leonard hailed the fight in her team after last week's ugly night against the Black Ferns in Redcliffe.

"The girls have worked really hard this week in actually driving the standards ourselves and expecting better of each other and challenging each other to do better," Leonard told Stan Sport.

"I think that showed today -- turning around from a 50-0 loss isn't easy, but I think that was true Australian grit.

"It was great out there for the whole 80, the girls didn't give up and that's exactly what we're about as a country and as a team."

The USA remain winless after a first-round loss to Canada, who the Wallaroos tackle next, also in Ottawa.

Western Force lock Leonard said she wanted to see further improvement from the players against the Canadians, who finished fourth at last year's Rugby World Cup.

﻿"Great intensity and effort from the girls but execution still wasn't perfect," Leonard said.

"We'll be going back to the training paddock this week trying to just clean up some of our shapes to make sure our role clarity is on point.

"We know Canada's going to come out with a physical game. We also know they're really strong in set piece so that will be a focus for us."