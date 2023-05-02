Premier League 2022-23: What's still at stake for all 20 teams, from Man City to Southampton

Manchester City have taken control of the title race, but they're not home free yet. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

This was supposed to be the best part of the season. A few months ago, there was congestion up and down the Premier League table, everywhere from the title race down to the relegation fight. The season is almost over, and it feels that way for most of the intraleague competitions, too. City have taken the lead at the top, while Newcastle and Manchester United refuse to drop points in the top-four race. Even a bunch of the relegation battlers have already escaped.

But, well, everyone still has several games to play, which means that everyone can find something to play for. So let's take a look at what's at stake for all 20 Premier League teams over the final month of the season.

Manchester City: Win the treble

Well, that was fast. After hovering around 50-60% probability to win the Premier League despite never surpassing first-place Arsenal, City zoomed past the Gunners over the past 10 days. City now have a one-point lead in the table, with a game in hand and 14-goal advantage in goal differential.