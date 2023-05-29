        <
        >

          Novak Djokovic advances to French Open second round

          • Reuters
          May 29, 2023, 02:39 PM

          PARIS -- Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

          The two-time champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American, whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.

          Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point.

          He will next face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.