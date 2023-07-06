LONDON -- London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a terror attack.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police said. There have been no arrests.

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the Grand Slam tournament. The road the incident took place on is very narrow.

"There are a number of people who are critically injured as I understand it, and given the scale of the response from emergency services," said Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon's representative in Parliament. "This is a very serious incident."

Unlike the Grand Slam event, the school is located in a fairly remote area surrounded by local parks, horse trails and golf courses.

Police have extended a large cordon around the school, and television pictures from overhead showed the car up against the wall of the building.