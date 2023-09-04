Carlos Alcaraz beats Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to advance to the US Open quarterfinals. (0:38)

NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz had little trouble beating unseeded Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to reach the US Open quarterfinals, the third time in as many appearances he has gotten at least that far at Flushing Meadows.

The No. 1-seeded Alcaraz, who is seeking to defend his title after winning Wimbledon in July, said afterward that he now prefers hard courts over any other surface and also likes playing under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof. He enjoyed both against the 61st-ranked Arnaldi, an Italian who proved little match for Alcaraz's power, which produced 31 winners and 22 unforced errors.

By advancing to the round of eight, the 20-year-old Spaniard became the youngest player to reach three US Open quarterfinals in the open era that dates to 1968 and the only player other than Andre Agassi to do so before turning 21.

Alcaraz next faces the winner of the night match at Ashe between sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner and No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.

In Louis Armstrong Stadium, eighth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to his fourth US Open quarterfinals and the ninth Grand Slam quarterfinals of his career.

Rubley's quarterfinal opponent will be No. 3 seed and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who beat No. 13 seed Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the night session.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.