Coco Gauff celebrates with her family after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win her first major title. (2:02)

It's been quite the week for Coco Gauff.

The 19-year-old American won the US Open on Saturday, her first ever Grand Slam victory. She became the youngest American to win a major tournament since Serena Williams won the US Open in 1999 at 17.

From a phone call with President Joe Biden to another primetime showing in New York, here's a look inside Gauff's whirlwind week since becoming champ:

Saturday: Gauff thanks New York crowd

Since her US Open debut in 2019, Gauff's been the crowd favorite in the Big Apple. It became even more evident during her championship run this year, the fans showing their support throughout each match.

Gauff paid them back moments before lifting the trophy, showing how much the fans in New York meant to her.

"Last but not least, thank you to New York," she said. "Thank you to you guys. You guys pulled me through this gas fire. The supporters that I have mean so much to me, so thank you all. And thank you to everyone who made this tournament possible."

Saturday: Presidential congratulations

The 46th President offered his congratulations on X, formerly known as Twitter, but also made a phone call to the teenager. Gauff shared a snippet of their conversation in a video on TikTok. "Coco, this is Joe Biden," the President said. "Congratulations."