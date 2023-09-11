It's been quite the week for Coco Gauff.
The 19-year-old American won the US Open on Saturday, her first ever Grand Slam victory. She became the youngest American to win a major tournament since Serena Williams won the US Open in 1999 at 17.
From a phone call with President Joe Biden to another primetime showing in New York, here's a look inside Gauff's whirlwind week since becoming champ:
Saturday: Gauff thanks New York crowd
Since her US Open debut in 2019, Gauff's been the crowd favorite in the Big Apple. It became even more evident during her championship run this year, the fans showing their support throughout each match.
Gauff paid them back moments before lifting the trophy, showing how much the fans in New York meant to her.
"Last but not least, thank you to New York," she said. "Thank you to you guys. You guys pulled me through this gas fire. The supporters that I have mean so much to me, so thank you all. And thank you to everyone who made this tournament possible."
Saturday: Presidential congratulations
The 46th President offered his congratulations on X, formerly known as Twitter, but also made a phone call to the teenager. Gauff shared a snippet of their conversation in a video on TikTok. "Coco, this is Joe Biden," the President said. "Congratulations."
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama also congratulated Gauff on X:
Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come.- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023
So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk- Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023
"The support I have gotten is incredible," said Gauff, according to the Associated Press. "Obviously, from President Obama and former First Lady Michelle is crazy that they were here my first-round match, and now I'm a different person now."
Sunday: Prime-time football in the Big Apple
From the hard court to the gridiron, Gauff took in "Sunday Night Football" between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Gauff, a Miami Dolphins fan, posed on the field with Saquon Barkley and Eli Manning before the game.
THE CHAMP is here 👏 pic.twitter.com/hZTQmmNNv8- New York Giants (@Giants) September 10, 2023
Monday: Appearance on NBC's "Today Show"
After a night at MetLife Stadium, Gauff had a quick turnaround for a live interview on Monday morning's "Today Show."
She touched on the emotions of becoming a Grand Slam champion in her home country, how her brothers missed her call after winning and what it felt like laying on the hard court after being champion.
"It felt like it hit all at once because I didn't want to tell myself it was match point on the match point. I didn't want to start shaking," Gauff said. "So when it happened and ... it was over, my previous matches it's taken me six, seven match points to win and that was on the first one, so I was a little bit shocked. And I couldn't breathe either."
EXCLUSIVE: #USOpen champion @CocoGauff sits down live with TODAY's @hodakotb and @savannahguthrie for the first time since her win to talk about how she's feeling, her first call after the match and her parents share how proud they are of her. pic.twitter.com/eWgFqFxAO8— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 11, 2023