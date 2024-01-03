Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu last Grand Slam appearance came at last year's Australian Open. Getty

Emma Raducanu has been granted a place in the main draw at this year's Australian Open after United States' Lauren Davis pulled out of the tournament through injury.

An injury-hit 2023, that saw Raducanu's WTA Ranking drop to 308, had prevented her from receiving an automatic spot in this year's first Grand Slam.

The former British No. 1 had been set to compete in the qualifying draw but owing to her protected ranking (a rank prior to an injury layoff of at least six months) of 103, she has been able to replace Davis in the main draw.

The 21-year-old, who underwent surgeries on both of her hands and ankle last year, marked her return to the circuit after an eight-month absence on Tuesday with a gritty 6-3 4-6 7-5 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic. She faces second seed Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

Raducanu burst onto the scene in 2021 with her U.S. Open triumph that made her the first player to win a major title after coming through the qualifying rounds. In 2022, she hit a career-high ranking of No. 10.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 14.