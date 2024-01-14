The 2024 Australian Open continues on Day 2 with a total of 12 Aussies in action, including new world No. 10 Alex de Minaur, while there'll be two all-Australian clashes between Alexei Popyrin and Marc Polmans, and Aleksandar Vukic and Jordan Thompson.
Australians in action
With results and recaps to come.
Rod Laver Arena, night session
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [10] vs. Milos Raonic (CAN)
John Cain Arena, second match
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) vs. Marc Polmans (AUS)
John Cain Arena, third match
Magdalena Frech (POL) vs. Daria Saville (AUS)
John Cain Arena, not before 5:00pm
Omar Jasika (AUS) vs. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [9]
KIA Arena, first match
Storm Hunter (AUS) vs. Sara Errani (ITA)
1573 Arena, first match
Elina Svitolina (UKR) [19] vs. Taylah Preston (AUS)
Court 3, third match
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs. Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Court 3, fourth match
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)
Court 6, second match
James Duckworth (AUS) vs. Luca van Assche (FRA)