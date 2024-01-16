Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu made a winning return to Grand Slam action on Tuesday. Getty

Emma Raducanu marked her Grand Slam return with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over United States' Shelby Rogers in the Australian Open first round on Tuesday.

Raducanu, who missed a large chunk of 2023 with injury, was only granted entry into the Australian Open main draw after American player Lauren Davis pulled out through injury.

The 21-year-old overcame Rogers in just 76 minutes to secure a second round meeting with China's Wang Yafan on Thursday.

British No.1 Cameron Norrie breezed into the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 straight sets win over Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.

Norrie had entered the tournament with injury concerns following his pullout from the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this month with a wrist problem. But, the 19th seed looked untroubled on 1573 Court against the 81st-ranked Varillas.

His rhythm improved as the game went on and at one point led 5-1 in the second set after taking the first. Varillas fought back to take the next three games but Norrie held on to take the set and then the match.

Norrie's compatriot, 21-year-old Jack Draper overcame 30 degree temperatures and American player Marcos Giron 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in a grueling three hour and twenty minute match.

Draper struggled with his fitness through the game, and had to call the physio on during the second set to have his blood pressure checked. Immediately after the game ended, he rushed off to vomit in a courtside bin.

Jack Draper had to vomit into a courtside bin immediately after his first-round win over Marcos Giron. Getty

Elsewhere, British No.1 Katie Boulter defeated China's Yuan Yue 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) for only her second-ever main draw win at the Australian Open.

Dan Evans is in action later against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday.