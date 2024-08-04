Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday night after a long weather delay in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals.

Down 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for 3 1/2 hours, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka's serve in the first game after they resumed, broke again for a 5-3 lead and closed out the Australian Open champion with a love game.

Sabalenka was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury.

Bouzkova will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semifinal.

Bouzkova reached her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague. Ranked as high as No. 2, Badosa has slipped to 62nd after a back injury sidelined her six months last year.

Fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda will face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the men's final, with both looking for their first ATP Tour title.

Korda beat fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe, from nearby College Park, Maryland, 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American match that end a few minutes after midnight.

Cobolli knocked off second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a match moved to a secondary court.

Korda also is trying to become the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007.

Korda's father, Petr, won the 1992 Washington title, and sisters Nelly and Jessica are golf stars.