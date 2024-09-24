Open Extended Reactions

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu became the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the China Open after the Briton said she was skipping the WTA 1000 tournament due to a foot injury.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries since capturing the New York title in 2021 and spent most of last season recovering from ankle and wrist surgeries.

The 21-year-old, who has since climbed to 54th in the world, sustained her latest setback in the Korea Open quarterfinals on Saturday while playing Daria Kasatkina.

"I sprained some ligaments in my foot which unfortunately need some more time to heal," Raducanu said on Monday.

"It means I can't play in Beijing but I hope to be back competing as soon as I can."

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek and three-times Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur have decided to skip the Beijing event, which runs from Sept. 25- to Oct. 6.

The men's ATP 500 tournament in Beijing lost one of its top players when organisers said world number two Alexander Zverev had pulled out due to pneumonia.

The 27-year-old helped Team Europe complete a 13-11 victory over Team World in the Laver Cup at the weekend but was absent from the German squad announced on Monday for the Davis Cup Final Eight in November.

The draw for the China Open, which will feature four of the top six men's players including world number one Jannik Sinner, takes place on Tuesday.