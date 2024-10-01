Open Extended Reactions

BEIJING -- Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will play rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the China Open after recording a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over home favorite Bu Yunchaokete on Tuesday.

Sinner and Alcaraz accounted for all four Grand Slam titles this year between them. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head series 5-4 -- including wins at both their meetings this year -- but Sinner doesn't believe that recent history will have a bearing on Wednesday's final.

"We know each other very well now, but every match is different, so the situation on the court is also a bit different than it was the last two matches," Sinner said.

The 23-year-old Italian is the defending champion and hasn't appeared distracted by the World Anti-Doping Agency announcing Saturday that it was seeking a ban of one to two years for the US Open champion, who tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March.

Chinese wild card Yunchaokete, ranked 96th, couldn't take any of his three break-point chances in the first set.

Sinner's experience proved crucial during the pivotal moments, especially in the second-set tiebreaker, where he surged to a 6-1 lead.

Earlier, third-ranked Alcaraz's athleticism was again on show as he advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

"I felt great on the court once again, so I'm really happy about it," Alcaraz said. "I couldn't ask for a better semifinal."

The four-time Grand Slam event winner -- including this year's French Open and Wimbledon -- extended his head-to-head record against the Russian to 6-2.

The 21-year-old Spaniard found his way through a testing first set that had five breaks of serve, but crucially it was Alcaraz's third service break in the 12th game that secured the set.

Alcaraz has now won eight straight matches -- across the Davis Cup, Laver Cup and in Beijing -- since his loss to Botic Van De Zandschulp in the second round at the US Open.