BEIJING -- Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka matched her career best with 15 straight wins after beating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday.

The three-time Grand Slam winner started her streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with a run to the championship at the US Open last month. She also won the Australian Open earlier in the year.

Her previous streak of 15 was achieved across the 2020-21 seasons.

"When you're able to sacrifice a lot and you're able to work hard and you're able to get these wins, that's the best feeling," Sabalenka said. "You're just living your best life. You're excited to play your matches. You're excited to face whatever fight you're going to face."

The Belarusian has won 30 of 31 sets during her current streak, dropping only one set to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the US Open.

That form quickly played out Wednesday as Sabalenka broke the No. 24-ranked Keys in the third game of the first set and then dominated on serve throughout an efficient 65-minute outing, which improved her head-to-head record against the American to 4-1.

The 26-year-old Belarusian lost only five points on her first serve in the match and was able to save both break points against her, despite Keys making 22 winners against 10 unforced errors.

Sabalenka will play Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals after the Czech player routed Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-0.

Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen beat Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.