British No. 1 Katie Boulter has been knocked-out of the Wuhan Open in the first round after a straight-set defeat to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

The Ukrainian breezed past Boulter in the first set winning 6-2 whilst the second set was a closer match-up between the pair, ending 7-5 in favour of Tsurenko.

Tsurenko entered the WTA 1000 tournament sitting 62 places below Boulter in the rankings after competing in qualifiers to make a main-draw appearance.

Boulter's previous meeting with Tsurenko was in San Diego in which Boulter took the victory before going on to win the tournament and take her maiden WTA 500 title.

Both players double-faulted six times over the course of the match but Boulter's defeat came after managing to convert just three of the 10 break points that she fashioned on Tsurenko's serve.

British No. 1 Katie Boulter is out of the Wuhan Open. Photo by Wang He/Getty Images

Boulter, the world No. 34, was the only British player involved in the Wuhan Open main draw, as Emma Raducanu is out with a foot injury while Harriet Dart retired in the first round of qualifying.

The Ukrainian will next play Poland's Magda Linette in the Round-of-32.