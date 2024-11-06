Open Extended Reactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- China's Zheng Qinwen reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals after claiming an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win over Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

In her WTA Finals debut, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semifinals since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Seventh seed Zheng fired 12 aces in a dominant performance, recording her 30th win from 34 matches since Wimbledon.

"It's one of the best performances I had during this year," she said on court.

"Really good percentage of first serves. I enjoyed a lot tonight to play here."

Zheng won 77% of her first-serve points as she became the second Chinese woman to reach the last four of the WTA Finals after Li Na.

"[This was] almost 11 years ago. I'm proud I could make it," Zheng said.

"I didn't know what would happen when I came here because it's my first time. I just told myself to enjoy. Especially because I'm in a really difficult group."

The Paris Olympic champion finished second in the purple round-robin group behind top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who secured her semifinal berth by beating Paolini 6-3, 7-5 on Monday.

In her final group match Wednesday, the world No. 1 came back from a set down against fifth seed Elena Rybakina before losing to the Kazakh 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

"It was a tough match," Rybakina said. "It's nice to finish the year with at least one win against the world No. 1. She has all the chances to win.

"Every match I played here was a bit better. It's not easy after such a long break. Today I served really well."

Rybakina and world No. 2 Iga Swiatek are the only players with multiple wins over Sabalenka in 2024.