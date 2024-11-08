Open Extended Reactions

Britian's Cameron Norrie booked his place in the Moselle Open final with a straight-sets victory over France's Corentin Moutet on Friday.

Norrie, 29, won 6-2, 7-6(5) in Metz, earning him a spot in his 10th career ATP final and his first since February 2023.

The British No. 2 will be looking to add to his five career titles on tour.

"It's been a difficult year for me and I never really was able to gain any momentum, so it's nice to finish the last week of the year playing for a final," Norrie said.

"I was just back to competing for every point. It was nice to get my first indoor final as well and, regardless of who I play tomorrow, it's going to be difficult but I'm going to enjoy the win today. I'm really happy."