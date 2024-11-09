Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie was denied a sixth ATP Tour title in Metz on Saturday. Getty

Cameron Norrie was defeated in straight sets in the Moselle Open final by Benjamin Bonzi on Saturday.

It was Norrie's 10th ATP final and first since February 2023, but he fell to a 7-6 (6) 6-4 loss to Bonzi, who lifted his first title.

The Brit No.2 was unable to take advantage of nine break points in the first set when it was 4-4 and eventually lost it in a tiebreaker. An early break in the second set proved too much of a setback and condemned Norrie to defeat.

"It's been very tough year, I was not expecting a success like that," he said during his courtside interview.

"It was a very tough battle, I kept going until the end.

"I was playing in the last weeks to get ready for 2025, it is a crazy end to a crazy year."