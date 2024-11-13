Open Extended Reactions

MALAGA, Spain -- The first tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals between Spain and Poland was postponed Wednesday because of a severe weather alert in the Malaga region, while the scheduled start of Japan vs. Romania on Thursday was moved back two hours.

Organizers said the "decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees."

The first-round match between Spain and Poland will now be played Friday, when Germany will also face Britain.

The tie between Japan and Romania was moved back as authorities planned to lift the severe weather alert Thursday morning.

Organizers said technical and security teams conducted "a thorough site inspection" before confirming Thursday's matches, which will also include the United States playing Slovakia in the evening.

Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city, with the men's competition beginning next week. Matches are scheduled to take place at the indoor Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

The women's event is taking place after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region, east of Malaga, about two weeks ago.

The International Tennis Federation recently announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in the region, and Spanish player Paula Badosa said she will donate half of her prize money to help the victims.