MALAGA, Spain -- Slovakia followed up its win over the United States with a 2-0 victory over Australia to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Sunday.

Rebecca Sramkova cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch Slovakia the victory after Viktoria Hruncakova rallied to defeat Kimberly Birrell 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-3 for her sixth straight BJK Cup win (counting singles and doubles).

Slovakia had beaten the U.S. -- the competition's most successful nation -- in the first round of the finals in Malaga.

Iga Swiatek's Poland, seeking its first title, will face Italy in the semifinals.

Last year, the Italians were runners-up to defending champion Canada, which fell to Great Britain in the other quarterfinal Sunday.