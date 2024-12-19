Jack Draper injury: British No. 1 out for season-opening event

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, winning two tour singles titles. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

British No. 1 Jack Draper has been ruled out for the opening event of the 2025 ATP season with a hip injury, although he remains hopeful of playing at the Australian Open.

Draper had been due to compete for Great Britain at the United Cup, which begins on Dec. 27, but he has withdrawn. He will have less than a month to get ready for the year's first grand slam, which is scheduled to start in Melbourne on Jan. 12.

"As I work to get on top of my hip injury and get match fit, I have unfortunately been advised not to play in the United Cup," he said in a post on Instagram.

"While we are very positive about competing in the Australian Open this year, I know I won't be able to jump straight into a packed schedule as I manage and strengthen my hip.

"I'm gutted as I was really looking forward to playing in the United Cup for the first time."

Draper, 22, enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024, winning ATP singles titles in Vienna and Stuttgart. He also memorably reached the semifinals of the US Open before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.