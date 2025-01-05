Open Extended Reactions

Czech player Jiri Lehecka claimed the Brisbane International men's title Sunday after American Reilly Opelka retired with an injury while trailing 4-1 in the opening set.

Opelka upset former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals but appeared to struggle with a wrist issue in his semifinal win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka spent nearly two years on the sideline due to wrist and hip issues that needed surgery and returned to the elite circuit last season.

He had achieved a career-high ranking of No. 17 in February 2022 prior to hip surgery later that year to remove a benign tumor. He entered the Brisbane event ranked No. 293.

Lehecka claimed his second career ATP Tour title, along with his Adelaide International win in January 2024.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 12.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.