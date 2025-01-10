How to watch 2025 Australian Open: ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

Will Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz win their first Australian Open? Will Novak Djokovic set an a record by winning a 25th Grand Slam? The 2025 Australian Open begins Saturday, and ESPN is set to bring tennis fans every match from every round. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will collectively broadcast all matches from all 15 courts live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, with every match streaming live on ESPN+. All first-day matches will stream live via ESPN on Disney+.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looks to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three straight Australian Open titles. On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner seeks back-to-back Australian Open titles and his second straight major championship after his US Open win last September.

Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the Australian Open streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

First Round

Saturday

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

11 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Monday

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

11:35 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2

11:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Tuesday

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Second round

Tuesday

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Jan. 16

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Third round

Jan. 16

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 17

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 18

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Round of 16

Jan. 18

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

8 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Jan. 19

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN

3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

ABC Highlight Show

Jan. 19

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC

Round of 16

Jan. 19

7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

Jan. 20

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN

3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Doubles & Juniors

Jan. 20

7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN+ (Spanish)

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+

11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Jan. 21

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Doubles & Juniors

Jan. 21

7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

Jan. 21

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Jan. 22

3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Doubles and Juniors

Jan. 22

7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

Women's Semifinals

Jan. 23

3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

3:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Mixed Doubles Championship/Doubles and Juniors

Jan. 23

8 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+ Men's Semifinals No. 1 Pre-Show

Jan. 23

10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Men's Semifinal No. 1

Jan. 23

10:25 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

10:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Men's Semifinal No. 2

Jan. 24

3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Doubles and Juniors

Jan. 24

8 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN+

Women's Championship Pre-Show

Jan. 25

3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Women's Championship

Jan. 25

3:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

Men's Doubles Championship

Jan. 25

5:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Women's Doubles Championship

Jan. 25

11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN+

Men's Championship Pre-Show

Jan. 26

3 a.m. - 3: 30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Men's Championship

Jan. 26

3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

ABC Highlight Show

Jan. 26

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC

Which notable players are scheduled to compete?

Women

▪︎ Danielle Collins

▪︎ Coco Gauff

▪︎ Madison Keys

▪︎ Emma Navarro

▪︎ Jessica Pegula

▪︎ Aryna Sabalenka

▪︎ Iga Swiatek

Men

▪︎ Carlos Alcaraz

▪︎ Novak Djokovic

▪︎ Taylor Fritz

▪︎ Nick Kyrgios

▪︎ Frances Tiafoe

▪︎ Ben Shelton

▪︎ Jannik Sinner

How can fans access more tennis content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN tennis hub page for the latest news, previews, scores, schedules and more.