          How to watch 2025 Australian Open: ESPN schedule

          Jannik Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open in men's singles. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 10, 2025, 07:05 PM

          Will Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz win their first Australian Open? Will Novak Djokovic set an a record by winning a 25th Grand Slam? The 2025 Australian Open begins Saturday, and ESPN is set to bring tennis fans every match from every round. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will collectively broadcast all matches from all 15 courts live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, with every match streaming live on ESPN+. All first-day matches will stream live via ESPN on Disney+.

          World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looks to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three straight Australian Open titles. On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner seeks back-to-back Australian Open titles and his second straight major championship after his US Open win last September.

          Here are key facts about the 2025 event:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all the action in the Australian Open streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          First Round

          Saturday

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2

          Sunday

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          7 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          11 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Monday

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          11:35 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2

          11:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Tuesday

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Second round

          Tuesday

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Wednesday

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Jan. 16

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Third round

          Jan. 16

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Jan. 17

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Jan. 18

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2

          3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Round of 16

          Jan. 18

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          8 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Jan. 19

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN

          3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          ABC Highlight Show

          Jan. 19

          4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC

          Round of 16

          Jan. 19

          7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+

          7:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2

          Jan. 20

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN

          3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Doubles & Juniors

          Jan. 20

          7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

          Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

          Jan. 20

          7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN+ (Spanish)

          7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+

          11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

          11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Jan. 21

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Doubles & Juniors

          Jan. 21

          7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

          Men's & Women's Quarterfinals

          Jan. 21

          7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on ESPN+

          7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+

          Jan. 22

          3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Doubles and Juniors

          Jan. 22

          7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+

          Women's Semifinals

          Jan. 23

          3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          3:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Mixed Doubles Championship/Doubles and Juniors

          Jan. 23

          8 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+ Men's Semifinals No. 1 Pre-Show

          Jan. 23

          10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          Men's Semifinal No. 1

          Jan. 23

          10:25 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          10:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          Men's Semifinal No. 2

          Jan. 24

          3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Doubles and Juniors

          Jan. 24

          8 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN+

          Women's Championship Pre-Show

          Jan. 25

          3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Women's Championship

          Jan. 25

          3:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          Men's Doubles Championship

          Jan. 25

          5:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+

          Women's Doubles Championship

          Jan. 25

          11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN+

          Men's Championship Pre-Show

          Jan. 26

          3 a.m. - 3: 30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          Men's Championship

          Jan. 26

          3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

          3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

          9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)

          ABC Highlight Show

          Jan. 26

          4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC

          Which notable players are scheduled to compete?

          Women

          ▪︎ Danielle Collins

          ▪︎ Coco Gauff

          ▪︎ Madison Keys

          ▪︎ Emma Navarro

          ▪︎ Jessica Pegula

          ▪︎ Aryna Sabalenka

          ▪︎ Iga Swiatek

          Men

          ▪︎ Carlos Alcaraz

          ▪︎ Novak Djokovic

          ▪︎ Taylor Fritz

          ▪︎ Nick Kyrgios

          ▪︎ Frances Tiafoe

          ▪︎ Ben Shelton

          ▪︎ Jannik Sinner

          How can fans access more tennis content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN tennis hub page for the latest news, previews, scores, schedules and more.