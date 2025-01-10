How to watch 2025 Australian Open: ESPN schedule

Will Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz win their first Australian Open? Will Novak Djokovic set an a record by winning a 25th Grand Slam? The 2025 Australian Open begins Saturday, and ESPN is set to bring tennis fans every match from every round. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will collectively broadcast all matches from all 15 courts live from Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, with every match streaming live on ESPN+. All first-day matches will stream live via ESPN on Disney+.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looks to become the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1999 to win three straight Australian Open titles. On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner seeks back-to-back Australian Open titles and his second straight major championship after his US Open win last September.
Here are key facts about the 2025 event:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all the action in the Australian Open streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
First Round
Saturday
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
7 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
11 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Monday
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
11:35 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN2
11:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Tuesday
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Second round
Tuesday
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Jan. 16
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Third round
Jan. 16
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 17
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
7 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 18
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2
3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Round of 16
Jan. 18
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
8 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Jan. 19
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN
3 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
7 a.m. - 10 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
ABC Highlight Show
Jan. 19
4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC
Round of 16
Jan. 19
7 p.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN+
7:30 p.m. - 3 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN2
Jan. 20
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN
3 a.m. - 8 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Doubles & Juniors
Jan. 20
7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+
Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
Jan. 20
7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. on ESPN+ (Spanish)
7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. on ESPN+
11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Jan. 21
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Doubles & Juniors
Jan. 21
7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+
Men's & Women's Quarterfinals
Jan. 21
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on ESPN+
7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Jan. 22
3 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
3 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Doubles and Juniors
Jan. 22
7 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+
Women's Semifinals
Jan. 23
3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Mixed Doubles Championship/Doubles and Juniors
Jan. 23
8 p.m. - 5 a.m. on ESPN+ Men's Semifinals No. 1 Pre-Show
Jan. 23
10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
Men's Semifinal No. 1
Jan. 23
10:25 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
10:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
Men's Semifinal No. 2
Jan. 24
3:25 a.m. - 7 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Doubles and Juniors
Jan. 24
8 p.m. - 2 a.m. on ESPN+
Women's Championship Pre-Show
Jan. 25
3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Women's Championship
Jan. 25
3:30 a.m. - 5:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
3:30 a.m. - 6 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
Men's Doubles Championship
Jan. 25
5:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Women's Doubles Championship
Jan. 25
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. on ESPN+
Men's Championship Pre-Show
Jan. 26
3 a.m. - 3: 30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
3 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
Men's Championship
Jan. 26
3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+
3:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. on ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
ABC Highlight Show
Jan. 26
4 p.m. - 5 p.m. on ABC
Which notable players are scheduled to compete?
Women
▪︎ Coco Gauff
▪︎ Madison Keys
▪︎ Emma Navarro
▪︎ Aryna Sabalenka
▪︎ Iga Swiatek
Men
▪︎ Carlos Alcaraz
▪︎ Novak Djokovic
▪︎ Taylor Fritz
▪︎ Nick Kyrgios
▪︎ Ben Shelton
▪︎ Jannik Sinner
