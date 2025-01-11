Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Danielle Collins had no intention of being at this year's Australian Open, but the former finalist is glad to be back at Melbourne Park and taking comfort in the routines of tennis after personal setbacks.

The American former world No. 7 had planned to retire at the end of 2024 to start a family but said in October she had changed her mind and would play on in 2025.

Collins, who suffers from endometriosis, said starting a family was proving more complicated than she hoped due to her health issues, paving the way for a return to the court.

"I was looking forward to trying to start a family right away and to start a new chapter," the 31-year-old told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday. "But sometimes these things get thrown at you, different curveballs. Now it's just kind of like, well, I can enjoy some more time on tour, which is a bonus.

"It's been nice being back on tour and having, you know, the time to be around my friends on tour and having that support system."

Collins represented the United States for the season-opening mixed team United Cup tournament in Sydney and Perth and will face Ukraine qualifier Daria Snigur in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

The 10th seed achieved her best result at a major when she reached the 2022 final, losing to the now-retired Ash Barty.

Collins said her return was less about unfinished business and more about her love of the game. Tennis was a nice "distraction", she added, from her personal battles.

"I have been doing this for seven, eight years. My closest friendships are a lot of the women on tour, a lot of the people on tour," she said. "You think about that lifestyle change when you're going through something that's so challenging emotionally, and then to not have that support system, that's ... yeah, it's a lot. So I'm glad that I can keep doing this for a little bit longer."