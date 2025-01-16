Nick Kyrgios hints that he won't return to play singles at the Australian Open, yet insists he has "no regrets" after his first-round defeat. (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

A man on a mission, Alex de Minaur has motored into the Australian Open third round in Melbourne.

Australia's eighth-seeded title hope continued his best start to an Open in four years with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 disposal of American qualifier Tristan Boyer on Thursday.

Revered for his lightning speed, de Minaur showcased his vastly improved service game and net play in another super impressive display on Rod Laver Arena.

He clocked one serve at 217kph, fired down six aces and won almost 90 per cent of points after landing his first serve, while breaking Boyer six times in a thoroughly dominant victory.

Boyer himself flew out of the blocks, breaking de Minaur in the opening game of the match, but the world No.136, contesting only his second Grand Slam match, would have been the lowest-ranked player de Minaur had ever lost to at Melbourne Park, and he never seriously threatened an upset.

Alex de Minaur books his place in the third round of the Australian Open. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

From 2-0 down, de Minaur reeled off seven straight games to seize command and, to chants of "Demon, Demon, Demon" from the joyous crowd, ultimately prevailed in a tick under two hours, finishing with a blazing airborne forehand winner.

He was a gracious winner.

"Obviously somebody completely new for me to be on the other side of the court against, it is never easy," said de Minaur. "He is a dangerous player, plays aggressive and takes the racquet out of your hand.

"My team did some scouting and let me know a couple of things and ultimately it was about me bringing in the best version of myself. That's what I needed to do and I am happy with that."

In matching his 2021 effort in reaching the Open's last 32 without dropping a set, de Minaur next faces Argentina's world No.32 Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday.

"I'll be ready for a battle," he said. "It will be tough. He is a quality opponent, lots of firepower, great forehand.

"He has taken some big scalps and hopefully I am not the next one."