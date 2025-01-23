Australian Open: Alfie Hewett in wheelchair singles, doubles finals

Open Extended Reactions

Alfie Hewett is on the brink of a clean sweep at the Australian Open. Getty

Briton Alfie Hewett remains on track to win wheelchair singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open after reaching the final in both events.

The 27-year-old beat Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez 6-3 6-3 in the semifinal on Thursday to setup a clash with world No. 1 Tokito Oda in the final.

It's the third successive year the two will meet in the final, with Hewitt's win in 2023 giving him his first singles title at the Grand Slam.

Hewett played his second semifinal of the day -- this time in doubles, alongside fellow Brit Gordan Reid -- against Spaniard Martin de la Puente and Netherlands' Ruben Spaargaren.

The top-seeded British duo won 6-4, 6-4 and moved one step closer to winning their sixth consecutive Australian Open doubles title.