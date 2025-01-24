Open Extended Reactions

Andy Murray coached Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said he and Andy Murray will "cool off" before making a decision on whether they decide to continue to work together following the Serb's Australian Open exit.

Djokovic was forced to retire injured in his semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday after succumbing to a muscle tear he sustained against Carlos Alcaraz in their quarterfinal.

Murray worked with Djokovic in the build-up to and during this year's tournament in Melbourne, but wasn't sure what the future held for the pair.

"Novak and I agreed that after the tournament we would speak -- and we will do that," Murray said.

Djokovic said they would take time before making any further decisions.

"We are still hot-headed and disappointed, so it's kind of hard to switch the page and start talking about what the next steps are," Djokovic said.

"We are both disappointed with what just happened, so we didn't talk about the future.

"I'll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me.

"I'll give him my feedback, which is positive, and see how he feels and we will make the next step."