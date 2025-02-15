Open Extended Reactions

Jannik Sinner's deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency to accept a three-month ban for positive doping tests has been criticized by Australian player Nick Kyrgios, with the Professional Tennis Players Association citing a "lack of transparency" in the system.

Sinner, the top-ranked men's player, said Saturday he accepted the ban, which means he won't miss any Grand Slam tournaments. The French Open, the season's next major, starts May 25; his ban ends May 4.

Kyrgios took to the social network X to discuss what he saw as unfair treatment, noting that WADA had previously sought to ban Sinner from the sport for at least one year.

So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) February 15, 2025

WADA had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid in March.

Sinner's explanation -- that trace amounts of clostebol in his doping sample were due to a massage from a trainer who used the substance after cutting his own finger -- was accepted.

Hours after the settlement was announced, three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka posted on X: "I don't believe in a clean sport anymore ..."

World No. 8 Daniil Medvedev, speaking after losing in the Open 13 semifinals in Marseille, said, "I hope everyone can discuss with WADA and defend themselves like Jannik Sinner from now on."

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman told Sky Sport, "When I read the statement this morning, it just seems a little bit too convenient. Obviously having just won the Australian Open, to miss three months of the tour and therefore to be eligible to play at Roland Garros, the timing couldn't have been any better for Sinner, but I still think it leaves a pretty sour taste for the sport."

The Professional Tennis Players Association, which was founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, also weighed in on X, where it posted a statement criticizing the ATP, WTA, Grand Slams, ITA and WADA.

"The 'system' is not a system. It's a club," the PTPA wrote. "Supposed case-by-case discretion is, in fact, merely cover for tailored deals, unfair treatment, and inconsistent rulings. It's not just the different results for different players. It's the lack of transparency. The lack of process. The lack of consistency. The lack of credibility in the alphabet soup of agencies charged with regulating our sports and athletes."

It accused the agencies of unacceptable bias "for all athletes and shows a deep disrespect for every sport and its fans. It's time for change."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.