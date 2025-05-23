French Open 2025: Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu and other British stars to watch

With the second major of the year on the horizon, Britain's tennis stars are gearing up for another shot at glory.

Roland Garros' clay courts have not traditionally been a happy hunting ground for Brits, particularly for its male players -- if Jack Draper can win his first major he would become only the third man to win the French Open in history.

On the women's side of the draw, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will be keeping an eye on each other's results as the battle for the British No. 1 spot heats up in "The City of Light."

- French Open 2025: Daily schedule, how to watch, prize money

- French Open draw: Emma Raducanu could face Iga Swiatek in second round

Men's singles

Jack Draper

World ranking: No. 5 (British No. 1)

Form: Draper has long been touted as Andy Murray's successor, but a major triumph has so far eluded him. However, there are signs that could soon change. From winning the first ATP tour title of his career at the Stuttgart Open in June last year to an Indian Wells success in March -- and a US Open semifinal in between -- his eye-catching rise over the last 12 months now sees him considered as one of the leading contenders to lift La Coupe des Mousquetaires in Paris.

The 23-year-old rubberstamped his credentials by reaching the first clay-court final of his career in Madrid earlier this month, and in doing so became the first Brit since Murray to break into the top five of the world rankings. Draper has had his battles with injuries during his nascent career, but if he can hit his best level in Roland Garros then he can make the leap to superstardom.

Last year's performance: First round

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2023, 2024, 2025)

Jacob Fearnley

World ranking: No. 57 (British No. 2)

Form: Jacob Fearnley will be attempting to continue his own rise when he heads to Paris.

The Worcester-born 23-year-old only entered the top 200 in August 2024, but has already got the vanquishing of a former Wimbledon finalist on his CV. He reached the third round at the Australian Open in January after defeating home favourite Nick Kyrgois on his long-awaited comeback.

Last year's performance: Fearnley has not competed in the main draw of the French Open before.

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2025)

Cameron Norrie

World ranking: No. 91 (British No. 3)

Form: After a difficult 12 months on the tour, Cameron Norrie is looking to rekindle the form that saw him rise to No. 8 in the world in September 2022. He failed to make much of an impression in Melbourne where he fell short against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

Last year's performance: First round

Best result at Roland Garros: Third round (2021, 2022, 2023)

Billy Harris

World ranking: No. 103 (British No. 4)

Result: Lost 7-5, 6-3 vs. Dan Evans in qualifying first round

Best performance at Roland Garros: Qualifying third round (2024)

Jan Choinski

World ranking: No. 187 (British No. 5)

Result: Lost 6-4, 7-6(5) to Guillo Zeppieri in qualifying first round

Best performance at Roland Garros: Qualifying second round (2018, 2023)

Dan Evans

World ranking: No. 215 (British No. 6)

Result: Lost 6-1, 6-3 to Clement Tabur in qualifying second round

Best result at Roland Garros: Second round (2022)

Women's singles

Katie Boulter

World ranking: No. 38 (British No. 1)

Form: Katie Boulter has spent the past few months looking over her shoulder. For the last two years she has been the undisputed No. 1-ranked British woman, but Raducanu's recent progress meant that if she had got past Coco Gauff in Rome on May 12, the former US Open winner would have reclaimed top spot.

Boulter managed just one win between Madrid and Rome -- against world No. 64 Katerina Siniakova. However, she raised hopes that she is adapting to clay when she won the lower-ranked WTA 125k Paris event last week.

Last year's performance: First round

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2024, 2025)

Emma Raducanu

World ranking: No. 43 (British No. 2)

Form: Emma Raducanu's rise and fall has been well documented, but the former US Open winner could well be set for a famous comeback.

She appears to be thriving under the "informal" coaching arrangement she has struck up with Mark Petchey. She may have been soundly beaten by world No. 2 Iga Swiatek in Australia, but has since made a run to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and Italian Open round of 16.

There were fresh fitness concerns on Wednesday, though, as Raducanu suffered an injury scare just four days before the French Open in a three-set defeat to Danielle Collins.

Last year's performance: Withdrew from French Open qualifying

Best result at Roland Garros: Second round (2022)

Sonay Kartal

World ranking: No. 53 (British No. 3)

Form: Sonay Kartal moved three places up the rankings to No. 53 on Monday and is making her first main draw appearance at Roland Garros this year.

She is regarded as a distinct outsider in the French capital, but Kartal has experience of upsetting the odds. She raised eyebrows by reaching the third round at Wimbledon last year. However, she has traditionally found victories on clay slightly harder to come by.

Last year's performance: Kartal has not competed in the main draw of the French Open before.

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2025)

Francesca Jones

World ranking: No. 113 (British No. 4)

Result: Lost 6-0, 0-6, 6-2 to Anastasiya Soboleva in qualifying third round

Best result at Roland Garros: Qualifying third round (2025)

Harriet Dart

World ranking: No. 64 (British No. 5)

Result: Lost 6-1, 6-2 to Anastasiya Soboleva in qualifying first round

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2022, 2024)

Heather Watson

World ranking: No. 166 (British No. 6)

Result: Lost 7-6(2), 6-2 to Daria Saville in qualifying first round

Best result at Roland Garros: Second round (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018)

Jodie Burrage

World ranking: No. 169 (British No. 7)

Form: This year's event marks Jodie Burrage's first in the main draw. She has never previously made it past the first qualifying round in the French capital.

Burrage has earned a place in the main draw four months after reaching the second round of the Australian Open at the start of the year. But her final tune-up before making the trip to Roland Garros ended with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 defear to top seed McCartney Kessler at the Strasbourg Open on Saturday.

Last year's performance: Burrage has not competed in the main draw of the French Open before.

Best result at Roland Garros: First round (2025)