With his 25th Grand Slam singles title top of mind, Novak Djokovic took his talents to the baseball mound Thursday night.

He threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox. Djokovic wore a white sleeve on his right arm as he delivered the pitch to Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

Djokovic's pitch reached the plate, but hit the dirt just before Wells controlled it.

Djokovic also posed with Yankees star Aaron Judge, shortstop Anthony Volpe and Wells while on the diamond. He gave Judge a tennis racket and Judge offered an autographed baseball bat in return.

Djokovic, from Serbia, is in the Big Apple as the US Open begins Sunday at the USTA National Tennis Center. The No. 7-seeded Djokovic faces Learner Tien on opening day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old has won four US Open titles. His last came in 2023 when he tied Margaret Court's record for the most Grand Slam singles titles.