NEW YORK -- Aryna Sabalenka has a US Open trophy. A fan at her match Friday night now has a ring.

A fan proposed in the stands inside Louis Armstrong Stadium during Sabalenka's third-round victory over Leylah Fernandez, and the No. 1 seed was among the people who couldn't help but enjoy the happy moment.

"I think it's the first time that someone proposed during my match," Sabalenka said. "It was a very sweet moment, but I was just trying not to start smiling because it's very cute and I believe they're super happy right now."

Fans began cheering as soon as they saw the man drop to one knee with the ring in his hand, and he waved his arms to encourage them to get louder. Some took out their cell phones to record the moment as the woman said yes through her joyous tears.

"I was just trying to keep focusing on my game, and it was a great moment," Sabalenka said. "And as I said on court, I wish them a happy marriage."