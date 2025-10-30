Cam Norrie's Paris Masters run ended by Valentin Vacherot

Open Extended Reactions

Cam Norrie's Paris Masters run came to an end on Thursday. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Cam Norrie was unable to follow up his career-best victory over Carlos Alcaraz as he became the latest victim of Valentin Vacherot.

Norrie upset world No. 1 Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday to continue his strong second half of the season.

That was enough to push him back into the top 30 but it was Monaco's Vacherot, who produced one of the results of season by winning the Shanghai Masters earlier this month as a qualifier, who progressed to the quarterfinals with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory.

Norrie edged most of the statistics but it was his opponent who seized his chance in the big moments.

The British No. 2 was unable to take any of five break points, while Vacherot took the only opportunity he had, and the 26-year-old made it across the line despite winning four fewer points overall.

