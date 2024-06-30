Wimbledon 2024: Draw, schedule, how to watch, news, more

Open Extended Reactions

Wimbledon has been a wild tournament so far, with injuries and upsets throughout. Carlos Alcaraz is still a favorite to repeat, but the top three seeds on the women's side are all out. Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch

Round of 16-Championships

Coverage of court feeds start at 6 a.m. ET each day on ESPN3 & ESPN+

Round of 16 on 7/7 starting on ESPN at 7 a.m. ET then shifting to ABC/ESPN3 at 1 p.m. ET

Round of 16 on 7/8 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET and ESPN2 at 6 a.m. ET

Quarterfinals on 7/9 & 7/10 starting on ESPN and ESPN2 starting at 8 a.m. ET

Ladies' Semifinals on 7/11 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET

Mixed Doubles Championship on 7/11 ESPN at 1 p.m. ET

Gentlemen's Semifinals on 7/12 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET

Ladies' Championship on 7/13 starting on ESPN 9 a.m. ET

Gentlemen's Doubles Championship on 7/13 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Gentlemen's Championship on 7/14 at 9 a.m. ET

Ladies' Doubles Championship on 7/14 at 12 p.m. ET

Are the grass courts and rain proving to be a dangerous combination at Wimbledon?

Madison Keys withdrew during the fourth round due to injury. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

There's been a record number of injuries and withdrawals at Wimbledon this year -- and it could be the grass courts and the weather causing them. ﻿READ

How will Novak Djokovic fare in Week 2 of Wimbledon?

Novak Djokovic came into Wimbledon with many questions surrounding his knee injury. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Djokovic surprised many by playing at Wimbledon so soon after knee surgery. Can he keep winning? We take a look. READ

With Iga Swiatek out, who will win Wimbledon now?

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek lost to Yulia Putintseva in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

No. 1 Iga Swiatek had few answers for Yulia Putinseva in the third round at Wimbledon. What went wrong for Swiatek, and predictions for the rest of the wide-open tournament. READ

Andy Murray's legacy at Wimbledon

Two-time champion Andy Murray has said this will be his last Wimbledon appearance. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

As Murray plays his final matches at Wimbledon, he leaves behind a sport that he has changed forever. READ

Emma Raducanu gaining momentum

Emma Raducanu's victory on Wednesday was her best result at a major since her breakthrough title at the US Open in 2021. Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Raducanu hasn't come close to matching her stunning 2021 US Open title -- but that doesn't mean she won't. At Wimbledon this week, she's already earned her best result since then. READ

Defending champ is out

Defending champion Marketa Voundrousova lost in the first round on Wimbledon on Tuesday. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Marketa Vondrousova was defeated in the opening round on Tuesday, becoming the first female reigning champion to lose since Steffi Graf in 1994. READ

The key storylines to know

Iga Swiatek has never won a title on grass. Could this year's Wimbledon be her first? Robert Prange/Getty Images

With questions surrounding Novak Djokovic's status, the field feels open on both the men's and women's side. Here are some top storylines to follow. READ

Experts' picks and betting tips

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the favorites to win. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Who will win? Our experts weigh in. READ

What does the next generation of men's tennis look like?

Carlos Alcaraz is the seventh man to win a major singles title on all three surfaces, and is the youngest one to complete the feat. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With the Big Three losing dominance, we take a look at the future of men's tennis. READ

The unlucky era of Andy Murray

Andy Murray has won Wimbledon twice, in 2013 and 2016. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

If Andy Murray hadn't had to play tennis against the Big Three, he might have 17 Grand Slam titles. Bill Connelly analyzes what might have been. READ