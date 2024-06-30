Wimbledon 2024: Draw, schedule, how to watch, news, more

Wimbledon has been a wild tournament so far, with injuries and upsets throughout. Carlos Alcaraz is still a favorite to repeat, but the top three seeds on the women's side are all out. Here's everything you need to know.
How to watch
Round of 16-Championships
Coverage of court feeds start at 6 a.m. ET each day on ESPN3 & ESPN+
Round of 16 on 7/7 starting on ESPN at 7 a.m. ET then shifting to ABC/ESPN3 at 1 p.m. ET
Round of 16 on 7/8 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET and ESPN2 at 6 a.m. ET
Quarterfinals on 7/9 & 7/10 starting on ESPN and ESPN2 starting at 8 a.m. ET
Ladies' Semifinals on 7/11 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET
Mixed Doubles Championship on 7/11 ESPN at 1 p.m. ET
Gentlemen's Semifinals on 7/12 starting on ESPN at 8 a.m. ET
Ladies' Championship on 7/13 starting on ESPN 9 a.m. ET
Gentlemen's Doubles Championship on 7/13 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Gentlemen's Championship on 7/14 at 9 a.m. ET
Ladies' Doubles Championship on 7/14 at 12 p.m. ET
Are the grass courts and rain proving to be a dangerous combination at Wimbledon?
There's been a record number of injuries and withdrawals at Wimbledon this year -- and it could be the grass courts and the weather causing them. READ
How will Novak Djokovic fare in Week 2 of Wimbledon?
Djokovic surprised many by playing at Wimbledon so soon after knee surgery. Can he keep winning? We take a look. READ
With Iga Swiatek out, who will win Wimbledon now?
No. 1 Iga Swiatek had few answers for Yulia Putinseva in the third round at Wimbledon. What went wrong for Swiatek, and predictions for the rest of the wide-open tournament. READ
Andy Murray's legacy at Wimbledon
As Murray plays his final matches at Wimbledon, he leaves behind a sport that he has changed forever. READ
Emma Raducanu gaining momentum
Raducanu hasn't come close to matching her stunning 2021 US Open title -- but that doesn't mean she won't. At Wimbledon this week, she's already earned her best result since then. READ
Defending champ is out
Marketa Vondrousova was defeated in the opening round on Tuesday, becoming the first female reigning champion to lose since Steffi Graf in 1994. READ
The key storylines to know
With questions surrounding Novak Djokovic's status, the field feels open on both the men's and women's side. Here are some top storylines to follow. READ
Experts' picks and betting tips
Who will win? Our experts weigh in. READ
What does the next generation of men's tennis look like?
With the Big Three losing dominance, we take a look at the future of men's tennis. READ
The unlucky era of Andy Murray
If Andy Murray hadn't had to play tennis against the Big Three, he might have 17 Grand Slam titles. Bill Connelly analyzes what might have been. READ