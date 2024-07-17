The Birmingham Stallions blow out the San Antonio Brahmas to win the 2024 UFL championship. (0:36)

UFL teams claimed the rights to a number of NFL rookies Wednesday in the league's college draft. Most notably, the Birmingham Stallions selected former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman in the ninth round.

Hartman went undrafted in the NFL but signed as a free agent with the Washington Commanders. Other selections were Missouri running back Cody Schrader in the second round by the St. Louis Battlehawks, and UCLA pass rusher Gabriel Murphy in the second round by the San Antonio Brahmas. Schrader is on the San Francisco 49ers' roster and Murphy signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

MIZZOU TO THE LOU‼️



with our second selection in the 2024 ufl college draft, we proudly select RB cody schrader ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vG2xq8bnyn — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) July 17, 2024

Meanwhile, former Oklahoma receiver Drake Stoops -- who is on the Los Angeles Rams' roster -- was drafted in the 10th round by the Arlington Renegades. Stoops' father, Bob, is the Renegades' head coach.

The UFL completed its inaugural season last month following a merger between the XFL and USFL. There had been some discussion about an expansion of franchises in the near future, but Wednesday's draft included the same eight teams that comprised the league during the 2024 season.