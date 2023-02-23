South Carolina's Aliyah Boston is well defended, but she still manages to drop in a tough layup in overtime. (0:16)

The WNBA's 2023 draft April 10 will be held at Spring Studios in New York City and be televised from 7 to 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, the league announced Thursday.

The three-round, 36-pick draft will feature prospects on-site, with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the selections live. Prospective draftees will visit the Empire State Building and then take part in an "Orange Carpet" ceremony before the draft.

"We anticipate hosting a truly memorable evening for WNBA teams and fans and, especially, for the incredible athletes for whom this night represents the launch of the next phase of their basketball journey, and the realization of a dream come true," Engelbert said.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick and are expected to take South Carolina post player Aliyah Boston. The Fever also have the No. 7 selection.

The Dallas Wings have three first-round picks, at Nos. 3, 5 and 11. The Minnesota Lynx. (No. 2 and 12) and Atlanta Dream (Nos. 6 and 8) also have multiple first-round picks. The other first-round selections belong to the Washington Mystics (No. 4), Seattle Storm (No. 9) and Los Angeles Sparks (No. 10).

The WNBA will begin its 27th season May 19.