Atlanta Dream guard Danielle Robinson underwent a successful left knee arthroscopy Wednesday and is anticipated to return prior to the WNBA All-Star break in July, the team announced Thursday.

Robinson, a three-time WNBA All-Star and three-time all-defensive pick, suffered the injury in the first half of the Dream's season-opener on May 20. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout was traded to Atlanta in the offseason, a transaction that also sent Australian Kristy Wallace to Indiana.

Robinson led the league in assists in 2013 and was an All-WNBA second team selection in 2014, overall averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists per game throughout her 12-year career.

"Danielle's skill set, competitiveness, and basketball IQ will prove her to be a great addition to our team," Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement at the time of the trade. "We know she will continue to bring the same energy to the floor that she has brought throughout her entire professional career."

The Dream (2-2) are led by a trio of double-figure scorers in reigning Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG), Allisha Gray (17.0 PPG) and Cheyenne Parker (15.3 PPG). Their next game is Friday against the undefeated, defending champion Las Vegas Aces.