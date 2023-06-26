Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin had to be carried off the court after injuring her hip early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty.

Austin got hurt shortly before the Liberty took their only lead. She tipped a pass near midcourt and went down in front of the Liberty bench. She was down on the court for a few minutes before she was carried to the locker room by a trainer and teammate Natasha Cloud.

"It's a left hip strain and we'll evaluate her when we get back," Washington coach Eric Thibault said.

Austin recorded 6 points and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes prior to exiting.

Austin is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 games this season. She is shooting 50.8% from the field.

