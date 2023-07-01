The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, the Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne, the New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot and the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier are among the 12 WNBA All-Star Game reserves chosen by the league's head coaches and revealed Saturday on ABC's "WNBA Countdown."

The group is rounded out by the Sun's DeWanna Bonner, the Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper, the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum and a quartet of first-timers: the Atlanta Dream 's Allisha Gray, the Seattle Storm's Ezi Magbegor, the Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell and the Dream's Cheyenne Parker.

Coaches could not vote for their own players and selected three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position.

The 2023 All-Star Game's 10 starters, voted on by fans, current players and media, were revealed last week: the Aces' A'ja Wilson, the Liberty's Breanna Stewart, the Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, the Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, the Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally, the Fever's Aliyah Boston, the Storm's Jewell Loyd, the Aces' Chelsea Gray, the Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and the Aces' Jackie Young.

Griner and Ogwumike lead all selected players by earning their ninth and eighth All-Star designations, respectively, while Delle Donne got her seventh. Chelsea Gray, Loyd, Stewart, Wilson, Bonner and Vandersloot follow with five apiece.

The Aces lead all teams with four selections, followed by the Liberty with three.

By receiving the most fan votes, Wilson and Stewart will serve as captains and draft their rosters on ESPN's "WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special" on July 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

With the Aces and Sun sporting the best records through June 30, coaches Becky Hammon and Stephanie White will be the head coaches for Team Wilson and Team Stewart, respectively.

The All-Star Game will be held in Las Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing on ABC.