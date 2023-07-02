Rhyne Howard goes for 43 points, powering the Dream to a win over the Sparks at home. (2:24)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- Rhyne Howard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 43 points -- one shy of Atlanta's single-game franchise record -- on 14-of-20 shooting to help the Dream set their single-game scoring record and beat the Los Angeles Sparks 112-84 Sunday.

Allisha Gray scored 15 points and Nia Coffey 13 for the Dream. Atlanta (7-8), which has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid, set a season high for points in a game and topped the 100-point plateau for the second time this season.

Fewest to 40 Rhyne Howard's first 40-point game of her career came in her 49th career game; that's the fourth-fewest games a player has played before dropping 40 points in WNBA history. Games July 25, 1997 Cynthia Cooper 15 July 9, 2008 Candace Parker 18 June 6, 2015 Elena Delle Donne 48 Today Rhyne Howard 49

Howard made 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points before halftime -- a franchise record for points in the first half and the most points scored by a WNBA player in a half this season.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (7-10) with 25 points. Dearica Hamby scored 18 with eight rebounds, Azura Stevens added 13 points and nine boards, and Zia Cooke scored 11 points.

Howard's 40-point performance was the fifth in the WNBA season, a single-season record. The previous high was three (2006, '08, '15).