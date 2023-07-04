The Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever have completed a trade sending veteran center Amanda Zahui B to the Fever in return for 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection Queen Egbo to the Mystics, the teams announced Tuesday.

"This trade was an opportunity to acquire a young post talent that can complement our other post players," Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. "In light of our injury situation, this trade becomes even more important. Queen is an elite rebounder, one of our biggest weaknesses, and she has been a good shot blocker and defender in her time at Indiana."

"Amanda's versatility and ability to play the 4 and the 5 spot make her a great addition for the Indiana Fever," added Fever general manager Lin Dunn in a release.

Zahui B, the 2015 No. 2 overall pick, saw limited time with the Mystics this season, averaging 7.8 minutes per game. Prior to Washington, she played for the Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks and has averaged 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds across 209 career games.

Egbo, who played collegiately at Baylor before being drafted No. 10 overall in 2022, has averaged 5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game across 49 games.

The fourth-place Mystics (9-7) are hoping to rebound from a bit of a rocky start, which has featured recent injuries to star frontcourt players Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne. The Fever, sitting at ninth place at 5-11 and two games out of a playoff spot, are hoping to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.