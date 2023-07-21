Connecticut Sun stars Thomas, Bonner announce engagement

Connecticut Sun All-Stars Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are engaged.

Thomas announced the news Friday by posting a photo of her proposing to Bonner with the caption, "FOREVER."

Best. News. Ever.



Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED 💍 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/APuFFuQIEJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 21, 2023

The pair, who have been teammates on the Sun since 2020 when Bonner was traded there from Phoenix, first publicly revealed their relationship around Valentine's Day of 2021. They recently took the Orange Carpet together ahead of last week's All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner repping the Connecticut Sun pic.twitter.com/SY5LIMlA2I — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) July 15, 2023

Bonner, a five-time All-Star and two-time champion with the Mercury, spoke last month about how her time in Connecticut has changed her life, including by introducing her to Thomas. Thomas, a four-time All-Star and the league's all-time triple-doubles leader, has previously discussed how Bonner helped her through one of the toughest stretches of her basketball career when she ruptured her Achilles in 2021.

Bonner is also the mother to a set of almost six-year-old twins, Cali and Demi, whom she had with former wife Candice Dupree.

Following the trade of Jonquel Jones and the season-ending injury to Brionna Jones, Thomas and Bonner have been the heartbeat of Connecticut this season, leading the team in points, rebounds and minutes played. The 16-6 Sun, who are seeking a franchise-first championship, currently sit at third place in the WNBA standings behind the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty.