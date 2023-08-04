        <
          WNBA congratulates Mercury's Diana Taurasi on reaching 10,000 points

          Diana Taurasi makes history as first 10,000-point scorer in WNBA history (1:23)

          Mercury star Diana Taurasi drills a 3 from way downtown to become the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points. (1:23)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNAug 4, 2023, 04:00 AM

          Diana Taurasi added to her storied legacy Thursday by surpassing the 10,000-point mark for her WNBA career.

          The 41-year-old Phoenix Mercury star reached the milestone early in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream with a signature 3-point bucket.

          In her 19th season, Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time scoring leader as the only player to score 10,000 points, adding to her case for being the league's greatest player of all time.

          But she wasn't the only GOAT at Phoenix's Footprint Center for the festivities. The Mercury hosted a pregame petting zoo as a part of the celebration for Taurasi.

          Plenty of praise poured in for her record-setting performance.

