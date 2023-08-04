Diana Taurasi added to her storied legacy Thursday by surpassing the 10,000-point mark for her WNBA career.
The 41-year-old Phoenix Mercury star reached the milestone early in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream with a signature 3-point bucket.
In her 19th season, Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time scoring leader as the only player to score 10,000 points, adding to her case for being the league's greatest player of all time.
But she wasn't the only GOAT at Phoenix's Footprint Center for the festivities. The Mercury hosted a pregame petting zoo as a part of the celebration for Taurasi.
Plenty of praise poured in for her record-setting performance.
Arizona love
WNBA world
Hoops community
