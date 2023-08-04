Mercury star Diana Taurasi drills a 3 from way downtown to become the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points. (1:23)

Diana Taurasi added to her storied legacy Thursday by surpassing the 10,000-point mark for her WNBA career.

The 41-year-old Phoenix Mercury star reached the milestone early in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream with a signature 3-point bucket.

In her 19th season, Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time scoring leader as the only player to score 10,000 points, adding to her case for being the league's greatest player of all time.

But she wasn't the only GOAT at Phoenix's Footprint Center for the festivities. The Mercury hosted a pregame petting zoo as a part of the celebration for Taurasi.

Players, fans, friends - all are welcome in our goat petting zoo! pic.twitter.com/iDLNJrnUJO — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

You never know what you're going to get at a Merc game 🐐 pic.twitter.com/DkcyHG5E2d — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

Plenty of praise poured in for her record-setting performance.

Arizona love

Unrivaled. Unmatched. Unprecedented.



Diana Taurasi becomes the first @wnba player to reach 10,000 points! pic.twitter.com/AbTf8tKt0S — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

History has been made🐐 pic.twitter.com/x4c4H84f4e — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 4, 2023

DIANA TAURASI 🐐



Congrats to DT on hitting 𝟏𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 career points! #AllAZ pic.twitter.com/KJUKEkuexM — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 4, 2023

WNBA world

🌟 10K CAREER POINTS 🌟



The #WNBA All-Time Leading Scorer @DianaTaurasi becomes the first player in WNBA History to reach 10,000 career points!



Congrats, DT 🧡#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/XW13Zwzewl — WNBA (@WNBA) August 4, 2023

Of all the 10,000 points, why did we have to play DT when she scored it?! 😩 congrats to the UConn legend Diana Taurasi on Greatness 🥳 #BleedBlue — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) August 4, 2023

And still more to come 😏 https://t.co/rhHWYDxjRW — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 4, 2023

10k...that's a lot of buckets.

she's also like 2500 ahead of 2nd place. that's insane. — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) August 4, 2023

Hoops community

One of One 🐐



Diana Taurasi is the first-ever WNBA player to reach 10,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/HdlFqkcvH4 — UConn Women's Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 4, 2023