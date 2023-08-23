A'ja Wilson makes history for the Aces, tying the WNBA record with a 53-point outing vs. the Dream. (2:17)

A'ja Wilson matched the single-game WNBA scoring record of 53 points to fuel the visiting Las Vegas Aces to a 112-100 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Wilson became the third player in WNBA history to eclipse 50 points in a single game, joining Liz Cambage (53, 2018) and Riquna Williams (51, 2013).

Wilson made 16 of 23 shots from the floor and was 20-of-21 from the foul line, the most free throws she's attempted and made in a game for her career.

The two-time WNBA MVP eclipsed her previous career high of 40 points, set during Las Vegas' 113-89 win over the Washington Mystics on Aug. 11.

In addition to her record-setting offense, Wilson made an impact defensively. She contributed 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, giving her 70 blocks on the season to lead the WNBA. She held the Dream to 3-of-14 shooting when she contested a shot attempt.

Las Vegas' Kelsey Plum collected 20 points and 7 assists, and Chelsea Gray recorded 16 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds. Jackie Young added 12 points for the Aces, who shot 50.7% from the floor (35-of-69) and 94.4% from the foul line (34-of-36).

Las Vegas benefited from a 26-13 run that spanned the third quarter en route to completing a four-game season sweep of the Dream.

Atlanta's Rhyne Howard scored 27 points in her return from a one-game absence due to facial and knee injuries. Haley Jones had a career-high 23 points, and Danielle Robinson added a season-high 17 points for the short-handed Dream, who have lost four of their past five games.

Allisha Gray (ankle) and Nia Coffey (hand) sat out for Atlanta.