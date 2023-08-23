A'ja Wilson matched the single-game WNBA scoring record of 53 points to fuel the visiting Las Vegas Aces to a 112-100 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.
Wilson became the third player in WNBA history to eclipse 50 points in a single game, joining Liz Cambage (53, 2018) and Riquna Williams (51, 2013).
Wilson made 16 of 23 shots from the floor and was 20-of-21 from the foul line, the most free throws she's attempted and made in a game for her career.
The two-time WNBA MVP eclipsed her previous career high of 40 points, set during Las Vegas' 113-89 win over the Washington Mystics on Aug. 11.
In addition to her record-setting offense, Wilson made an impact defensively. She contributed 7 rebounds and 4 blocks, giving her 70 blocks on the season to lead the WNBA. She held the Dream to 3-of-14 shooting when she contested a shot attempt.
Las Vegas' Kelsey Plum collected 20 points and 7 assists, and Chelsea Gray recorded 16 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds. Jackie Young added 12 points for the Aces, who shot 50.7% from the floor (35-of-69) and 94.4% from the foul line (34-of-36).
Las Vegas benefited from a 26-13 run that spanned the third quarter en route to completing a four-game season sweep of the Dream.
Atlanta's Rhyne Howard scored 27 points in her return from a one-game absence due to facial and knee injuries. Haley Jones had a career-high 23 points, and Danielle Robinson added a season-high 17 points for the short-handed Dream, who have lost four of their past five games.
Allisha Gray (ankle) and Nia Coffey (hand) sat out for Atlanta.
The Dream's Aari McDonald drained a 3-pointer to forge a tie at 60-60 early in the third quarter before Las Vegas ignited a 16-5 run to take control of the game. Gray scored eight points and Wilson added six in that surge.
The Aces kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter, with Gray sinking a long pull-up jumper and Young converting from 3-point range to extend their advantage to 87-70.
Wilson made a pair of free throws, two driving layups and a short jumper on consecutive possessions to push Las Vegas' lead to 97-79. The Aces were not threatened the rest of the way.
Wilson made four free throws in the final minute of the game to reach her record-tying point total. She now has 735 points this season, passing Plum (726 in 2022) for the most in a season in Aces history.
The Aces reached 100-plus points for the ninth time this season in securing their 29th win, tying the 2014 Mercury for most wins in a season in WNBA history (Phoenix went 29-5 in a 34-game season in 2014).
