A'ja Wilson tries to answer a question while her teammates bring the party to the news conference after clinching their second consecutive WNBA championship. (1:14)

The Las Vegas Aces have been a vibe since defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to secure their second consecutive championship.

The celebration spilled over to the postgame news conference, as Kelsey Plum continued her tradition of distracting A'ja Wilson by blasting music through a speaker propped on her shoulder.

The Finals MVP almost succumbed to the tunes, but not before sending an invitation to the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer, Usher, who is in the midst of a residency tour in Las Vegas.

"Usher, I saw you got your 'national Usher day.' ... We lit, the parade is Monday," Wilson said, referring to the city proclaiming Oct. 17 as "Usher Raymond Day."

Wilson followed up by posting a written reminder on X.

Hey @Usher 🤭 if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow ...if ya wanna slide 😁 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 23, 2023

Usher didn't make it out to the parade but replied to the post with a video to the champs that ended with him extending his own invitation.

"A'ja Wilson, I got your message. I see you, I hear you. Couldn't be at the parade but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations. ... I wanted to invite you to come see the show, come see me do it 'My Way' in Vegas."

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could've been there, but pull up to my show...I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

Wilson immediately swooned at the response, but Sydney Colson is still looking for clarity on how many tickets the Grammy Award-winning crooner offered to the Aces.

According to Wilson, the veteran reserve guard's Game 4 contributions might not be enough for consideration.

Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww https://t.co/EWniNWyxpC pic.twitter.com/e6AtRGTpfD — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 25, 2023

Usher didn't specify a date in his offer, but he has two more shows slated for October at the Park MGM and 10 dates throughout November.