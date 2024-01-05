Open Extended Reactions

Longtime former college coach Raegan Pebley has been named the general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks, the organization announced Friday.

Pebley takes over from Karen Bryant, who served as GM for the past year as the Sparks embarked on a new era. Bryant "will continue to collaborate with ownership on strategic initiatives and business operations," the franchise said.

"We are excited to name Raegan Pebley the General Manager of the LA Sparks," Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. "Raegan is an exceptional leader and culture builder. She has deep knowledge of the women's basketball landscape and brings expertise in player development, talent evaluation, analytics, and organizational leadership. I'm looking forward to partnering with her as the Sparks begin the next phase of our build."

Pebley, who briefly played in the WNBA in the late 1990s, served as a college head coach for two decades with stints at Utah State, Fresno State and most recently nine seasons at TCU. Before becoming a head coach, she was an assistant for two years on the same Colorado State staff as current Sparks head coach Curt Miller, and she has also been a well-known WNBA color commentator for the Dallas Wings.

Pebley compiled a 283-268 record as a head coach across three programs.

"The tradition and legacy of the Sparks has played a key role in the current trajectory and growth we are seeing in women's sports," Pebley said. "I am eager to partner with our players, front office, coaching staff and community as we foster a culture where our players are resourced with all the tools they need as they courageously chase the best version of themselves and compete for WNBA championships."

The Sparks, one of the WNBA's original franchises and winners of three titles, are looking to establish greater stability within the organization and return to the playoffs following a three-year hiatus. They own the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.