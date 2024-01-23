Open Extended Reactions

2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones intends to return to the New York Liberty, her agent, Boris Lelchitski, told ESPN on Tuesday.

Jones was a key piece to the Liberty's run to the WNBA Finals this past season, their first appearance since 2002. New York ultimately fell to the Las Vegas Aces in the best-of-five series, 3-1.

Jones was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Liberty, per her request, ahead of the 2023 free agency with one year left on her contract, making her an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2024 campaign.

When asked in exit interviews with media about her prospects of coming back to the Liberty, Jones wasn't ready to commit but said she was "definitely trending towards coming back here."

Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb stated that day Jones was "arguably our best player, just in terms of consistency" in the postseason and that "she's a player that we definitely want to retain, and we'll continue those talks into the offseason."

The 6-foot-6 forward/center averaged 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season for the Liberty, but those numbers went up in the postseason to 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Jones was also the MVP of the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 16 points and 15 rebounds over the Aces.

In addition to Jones being a free agent, 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart is too, but indicated in October she also plans to return to Brooklyn and was cored by the franchise last week.