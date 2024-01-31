Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun have exchanged guards Tiffany Mitchell and Natisha Hiedeman in a trade, while the Lynx also are retaining free agent forward Bridget Carleton.

The deal sends Mitchell and the No. 19 selection in the 2024 WNBA draft to Connecticut, which now has the Nos. 10, 19, 22 and 34 picks this year.

Mitchell, the No. 9 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2016 draft out of South Carolina, played seven seasons in Indiana and last year with the Lynx. The 29-year-old averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in Minnesota. Sun coach Stephanie White was with the Fever in 2016 when Mitchell was drafted and coached her as a rookie.

"It's been fun to watch her career unfold," White said. "I'm excited to be on the same sideline with her again. She's a competitor and fits the grit and toughness that permeates our franchise."

Hiedeman, 26, is going to the Lynx franchise that drafted her in the 2019 second round at No. 18 out of Marquette. She was traded on draft day to Connecticut for Lexie Brown and has spent five seasons with the Sun, averaging 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

"It's never easy to part ways with someone that has been a part of your organization for as long as Natisha," Sun general manager Darius Taylor said. "We would like to thank her for her dedication and contributions on the court and in the community."

Meanwhile, Carleton was a second-round pick (No. 21) by Connecticut in 2019 out of Iowa State. She was waived by the Sun during her rookie season and signed by the Lynx. In five seasons with Minnesota, Carleton - who played with Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics -- has averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. Sources told ESPN's Alexa Philippou that Carleton's deal with the Lynx is for two years.